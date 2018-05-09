Menu
Crime

Man accused of raping his sister to face trial

Hamish Broome
by
9th May 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:08 PM
A QUEENSLAND man will be committed for trial in the District Court over allegations he repeatedly raped his sister in Lismore and surrounds in the 1960s.

The now 66-year-old, who cannot be named, is charged with three historic counts of rape, one count of incest by male, and two counts of assault female and commit act of indecency.

Two of the rape charges stem from acts which allegedly occurred in 1965 at a home in South Lismore, when the man was 14 or 15.

The third count of rape allegedly occurred in Evans Head, also in 1965.

According to court papers, the charge of "incest by male" relates to a subsequent incident between May 1968 and May 1969, when the man was 16 or 17, also at South Lismore.

The man is also alleged to have indecently assaulted his sister almost 20 years later in 1986 at Rous Mill.

The accused, who now lives in Brisbane, was charged in Lismore in September last year and granted bail.

On Tuesday this week the matter was mentioned briefly in Lismore Local Court, where Magistrate David Heilpern listed it for committal on the next occasion.

The defendant will be required to attend court when the matter returns to Lismore Local Court on June 5.

