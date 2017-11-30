Man accused of ramming police car in stolen 4WD faces court

A NORTH Lismore man who allegedly rammed a police patrol car in a stolen 4WD, forcing police to draw their guns, was on bail for an alleged domestic assault at the time and had a suspended driver's licence.

Damien Joseph Nilon fronted Lismore Local Court on Tuesday this week after allegedly failing to report to Lismore police station on Sunday night as required by his bail conditions.

Nilon, 38, has pleaded not guilty to a string of charges over an alleged driving incident on Saturday November 18, including using a car as on offensive weapon to prevent arrest and driving without a licence.

Just before 5pm he was allegedly spotted by police on High St driving a black Nissan Navara suspected of being stolen.

Earlier that day he had allegedly fraudulently obtained $90 worth of diesel from Bakers Corner service station in North Lismore.

The officers followed him in their patrol car into Dawson St to pull him over, at which point Nilon allegedly did a u-turn before driving straight at the police car, colliding with the front driver's side.

The two officers were forced to draw their firearms, but Nilon allegedly sped off.

He was later arrested in Grafton, after another head-on crash.

Nilon was subsequently charged with negligent driving, police pursuit - not stop, drive recklessly/furiously or speed in a manner dangerous, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, not give particulars to other driver, drive while licence cancelled, as well as receiving stolen property outside NSE and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted bail.

Nilon has also pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge assault occasioning actual bodily harm which allegedly occurred on the Tuesday evening of November 7.

The driving matters return to Lismore Local Court on January 22 to fix a hearing date.