Crime

‘ASIO spy’ child grooming accused in bail breach

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Nov 2018 3:55 PM
A MAN who allegedly groomed children for sexual acts while posing as an ASIO spy has been remanded in custody as police say he breached a bail condition.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared briefly in the Brisbane Arrests Court on Saturday after allegedly breaching a bail condition, as well as being hit with more charges.

He is now facing 96 charges, and will apply for bail in court on Wednesday.

His new charges include aggravated supply of dangerous drugs to a minor 16 years or more, common assault, grooming a child under 16 years with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act and indecent treatment of children under 16.

He was granted bail earlier last week on the condition he lived with his mother on a 24- hour curfew, not contact anyone under 18, wear an electronic tracking device and report to police three times a week.

It is unclear which bail condition was breached.

