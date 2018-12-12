Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle man Keith Knights.
Kyogle man Keith Knights.
Crime

Man accused of offering to supply napalm remains in custody

Liana Turner
by
11th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of offering to supply someone with napalm and attempting to pervert the course of justice will face a Sydney court.

Keith Charles Knights, 38, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre on Monday.

Mr Knights has been charged with possessing, supplying or making an explosive for an unlawful purpose, two counts of acting with intent to pervert the court of justice and breaching an apprehended violence order.

Police have accused him of offering to supply napalm for an unlawful purpose at Eden Creek, north-west of Kyogle, on November 11 last year.

He's alleged to have threatened two people to try to pervert the course of justice at Eden Creek last October, and at Cessnock in March this year.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern told the court he and colleague, Magistrate Jeff Linden, were "disqualified” from overseeing Mr Knight's matter.

Mr Heilpern did not expand on why this was the case, but said he would write to Central Local Court with an explanation.

In his court appearances, Mr Knights has previously interrupted proceedings to hurl accusations of "collusion” between police and the courts.

He repeated these comments on Monday.

Defence solicitor Philip Crick told the court it would be difficult to estimate the amount of time required for Mr Knight's hearing, as police had "six binder folders” of evidence and it was unclear how much of this would be used.

"If police are seeking to bring all evidence before the court, it could be ... maybe three days,” Mr Crick said.

"It depends on what evidence the police are going to bring.”

Mr Knights is expected to apply for bail before the Supreme Court in Sydney on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to Central Local Court next Tuesday.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $22 million development to go before planning panel

    premium_icon $22 million development to go before planning panel

    Council News "IT'S fair to say we've worked well with council on this... we've been able to reduce the number of issues substantially”.

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore welcomes colourful new crossing

    premium_icon Lismore welcomes colourful new crossing

    Council News The rainbow shaped walkway is ready for selfies

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Mayor finishes law degree in her 'spare time'

    premium_icon Mayor finishes law degree in her 'spare time'

    News She's also studied criminology and creative arts

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Netflix series set to launch for Elsa Pataky

    Netflix series set to launch for Elsa Pataky

    TV Hype is building for the supernatural crime thriller

    Local Partners