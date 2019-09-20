Man accused of murdering fellow inmate remains in custody

A NSW prisoner has been accused of murdering a fellow inmate.

A MAN accused of killing an inmate from Ballina remains in custody.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, was excused from appearing before Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Reay has been charged with murder over the June 11 death of 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

It's alleged the pair were in custody together at the facility, near Kempsey.

He has entered no formal plea to the charge and made no application for bail.

Magistrate Brett Thomas adjourned the matter to October 23, when the state of a police brief of evidence is due to be reviewed.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and had been due to face Ballina Local Court the week after the incident.