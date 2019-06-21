Menu
The unit at Tweed Heads where a 64-year-old man allegedly murdered his former partner last November.
Man accused of murdering ex-partner remains in custody

Liana Turner
21st Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of fatally stabbing his former partner is due to return to court later this year.

Paul Thomas Ryan, 65, was not required to appear via video link when his case went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

The Tweed Heads man remains bail refused on charges of murder and breaching an apprehended violence order.

Police attended Brett St, Tweed Heads on the evening of Monday, November 12 last year.

Ms Van Beers was found at the home with critical injuries.

Paramedics and nurses from The Tweed Hospital attended the scene, but she could not be revived.

Mr Ryan was arrested that evening and has remained in custody since the alleged incident.

Police previously alleged the pair had previously been in a 37-year relationship, which ended two years prior to the alleged murder.

The DPP prosecutor told the court a case conference - in which the prosecution and defence met to discuss the allegations - was held on May 29.

He said the DPP was, however, not yet in a position to file a case conference certificate as a result of that meeting and they were seeking to have the accused assessed by a psychologist.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the matter until September 18.

Mr Ryan's expected to appear via video link on that date, when the case is expected to be committed to the District Court.

