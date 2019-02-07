Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused of murdering girlfriend fitted with tracking tag

by Greg Stolz
7th Feb 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED murderer Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, has arrived at a Gold Coast police station to have an electronic tracking device fitted.

Moorea is charged with the 2013 murder of his cheerleader girlfriend Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from their Southport high rise balcony.

He was granted Supreme Court bail on Monday on strict conditions including that he wear a tracking device.

But no devices were available at Southport watch-house and he was released without one being fitted.

The move sparked fury from Ms Robinson's family who launched a petition demanding he be put back behind bars.

Moorea has arrived at Southport police station this morning with his lawyer to have the tracking device fitted.

breeana robinson court crime murder

Top Stories

    $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    premium_icon $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    News THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to one of the city's most popular (and tasty) festivals.

    Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    premium_icon Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    News Sincere thanks for home-owner for help with flood damage

    Woman guilty of animal neglect challenges sentence severity

    premium_icon Woman guilty of animal neglect challenges sentence severity

    Crime A Local Court imposed a three month of imprisonment