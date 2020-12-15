Man accused of multiple child sexual assaults faces court

A man in his 70s is facing a string of child sexual assault charges.

A man in his 70s is facing a string of child sexual assault charges.

A RETIRED farmer has pleaded not guilty to a string of allegations he sexually assaulted women and children.

The man, now in his 70s, appeared via video link from Queensland where he now resides for his arraignment in the Lismore District Court on Monday.

The Department of Public Prosecutions brought the charges against the man for several different alleged offences, ranging from the early 1960s to as late as 2019.

The court was presented with two separate indictments, the first focusing on five historical counts of indecent assault involving at least one woman and two children under the age of 16.

The second indictment related to more recent allegations, where the man is accused of nine offences, including acts of indecency and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 over a period of five years in the Northern Rivers.

He pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges against him.

The man, who remains on bail, will face trial in the Lismore District Court on July 26.