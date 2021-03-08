Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aydin Christopher Brown.
Aydin Christopher Brown.
News

Man accused of manufacturing drugs has bail revoked

Aisling Brennan
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Nimbin man charged with supplying and manufacturing a prohibited drug has been found in breach of his bail after he allegedly committed an aggravated break and enter.

Aiden Christopher Brown, also referred to as Aydin Brown, appeared via video link at Lismore Local Court last week when NSW Police ordered a detention application to be heard.

The 33-year-old who is currently awaiting trial on separate matters in the Lismore District Court, had allegedly broken his bail conditions for the drug charges on three separate accounts.

Court documents reveal between December 2020 and February 2021, Mr Brown had been charged with remaining on enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, possessing a prohibited drug and aggravated break and enter with intent knowing the person there with the intention to stalk and intimidate.

Aydin Brown.
Aydin Brown.

The most serious offence, the aggravated break and enter charge, allegedly occurred in a Yagoona home where he’d previously been living as part of his bail conditions.

He allegedly broke into the home while others were sleeping and made threats, court documents revealed.

These charges were in violation of his bail conditions for the drug matters, the court heard.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the detention application and Mr Brown’s bail was formally revoked on the drug matters.

He will next appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16 for these matters.

The court also heard Mr Brown had applied for bail in the Lismore District Court last week but the application was denied, his solicitor told the Local Court.

drug supply charges lismore local court manufacturing drug charge northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOOTING RAMPAGE: How the horrifying incident unravelled

        Premium Content SHOOTING RAMPAGE: How the horrifying incident unravelled

        News Twelve police officers and six local residents taking refuge in a nearby home from the man, now charged by various offences.

        GALLERY, VIDEO: Aftermath of the Dunoon shooting

        Premium Content GALLERY, VIDEO: Aftermath of the Dunoon shooting

        News A man will face court charged over an alleged public place shooting

        Road spikes deployed, cops find bags of drugs, $6K in cash

        Premium Content Road spikes deployed, cops find bags of drugs, $6K in cash

        News Police found “many” cryovac bags of drugs in the 40-year-old’s car

        Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

        Premium Content Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

        News He is believed to frequent Ballina, Lismore, Tuckombil and Nimbin