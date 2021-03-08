Man accused of manufacturing drugs has bail revoked

A Nimbin man charged with supplying and manufacturing a prohibited drug has been found in breach of his bail after he allegedly committed an aggravated break and enter.

Aiden Christopher Brown, also referred to as Aydin Brown, appeared via video link at Lismore Local Court last week when NSW Police ordered a detention application to be heard.

The 33-year-old who is currently awaiting trial on separate matters in the Lismore District Court, had allegedly broken his bail conditions for the drug charges on three separate accounts.

Court documents reveal between December 2020 and February 2021, Mr Brown had been charged with remaining on enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, possessing a prohibited drug and aggravated break and enter with intent knowing the person there with the intention to stalk and intimidate.

Aydin Brown.

The most serious offence, the aggravated break and enter charge, allegedly occurred in a Yagoona home where he’d previously been living as part of his bail conditions.

He allegedly broke into the home while others were sleeping and made threats, court documents revealed.

These charges were in violation of his bail conditions for the drug matters, the court heard.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the detention application and Mr Brown’s bail was formally revoked on the drug matters.

He will next appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16 for these matters.

The court also heard Mr Brown had applied for bail in the Lismore District Court last week but the application was denied, his solicitor told the Local Court.