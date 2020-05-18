Menu
Man accused of making violent threats granted bail

Danielle Buckley
18th May 2020 2:52 PM
A HERVEY Bay man accused of making violent threats has been granted bail on the condition he does not go within 100m of the alleged victim.

Craig Anthony Hoppe, 47, made an application for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after being charged on April 24 with a string of offences.

Mr Hoppe was charged with threatening violence, two counts of obstructing a police officer, commit public nuisance and an offence related to unauthorised and prohibited explosives.

The court was told Mr Hoppe would be unable to visit his mother because she lived next door to the alleged victim, who Mr Hoppe was prevented from going within 100m of.

Justice Martin Burns granted Mr Hoppe bail with strict conditions which prohibit him from consuming alcohol and drugs and place him under curfew.

"I am satisfied that the applicant's continued detention in custody is no longer required because of imposition of these conditions," Justice Burns said. - NewsRegional

bail application brisbane supreme court craig anthony hoppe obstruct police officer public nuisance threatening violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

