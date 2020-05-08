Man accused of leading police on dramatic chase faces court

Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said both NSW and Queensland Police worked well together to ensure Donald Fing was arrested.

A QUEENSLAND man who was allgedly in a dramatic cross-border pursuit has been denied bail.

Donald Fing, 26, was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly had led both Queensland and NSW Police in a car chase from Loganlea, Queensland to Lismore.

Police will allege Queensland officers attempted to speak with Mr Fing in Loganlea about 8pm on Thursday, before he fled in a suspected stolen Mazda 3 at speed.

PolAir continued to track the vehicle on the M1 across the NSW border, where it was allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 190km/hr.

Mr Fing then stopped at a Chinderah service station, where a woman and a child exited the vehicle before he continued towards Nimbin.

Police initiated a pursuit at Murwillumbah, with Richmond Police District officers deploying two sets of road spikes.

Police will allege Mr Fing continued to drive for some time after his wheels had blown and he was only driving on the rims of the vehicle.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle was abandoned on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah.

Richmond Police District crime manager detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said the police dog unit then assisted after Mr Fing allegedly fled the scene before his arrest.

Det chief Insp Lindsay said Mr Fing was then treated at Lismore Base Hospital for injuries he sustained from being bitten by the police dog during his arrest about 9.50pm on Thursday.

“It’s certainly a very good example of how effective the police dogs are and we rely on them heavily in these types of situations to bring to this to a peaceful and safe resolution,” he said.

“It’s a good example of both NSW and Queensland Police working together to effect this arrest.

“We are extremely concerned with his high-speed nature of this driving and just how dangerous he posed not only to himself and to his passengers but also other members of the community.”

Police believe Mr Fing has ties to the Goonellabah area.

Mr Fing was charged with six offences, including driving dangerously during a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, driving recklessly, resisting an officer in execution of duty, possessing a prohibited weapon and using prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Mr Fing also underwent a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday, where he did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

At the time of his arrest, Mr Fing was on bail for several separate matters.

He will appear before Lismore Local Court on May 12, where all matters against him will be mentioned.