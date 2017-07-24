Man accused of kicking, strangling, spitting on partner

A GOONELLABAH man is in custody after being arrested for domestic violence offences.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that a 23-year-old Goonellabah man was the subject of an Apprehended Violence Order, protecting his former partner, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

On June 27 the 23-year-old allegedly kicked the victim to the head and leg then squeezed his hands around the victim's throat, snr const Henderson said.

Police alleged further that on June 29 the 23-year-old spat in the victim's face and hit her head with a speaker.

Police located the man on Saturday night in Goonellabah and placed him under arrest, snr const Henderson said.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of contravene prohibition in an Apprehended Violence Order.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.