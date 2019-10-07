Man accused of inciting police ambush to face trial

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of inciting people to kill police is due to face a trial this week.

Keith Knights, 39, from Eden Creek near Kyogle, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting, encouraging or persuading to murder, sending a document to threaten death or grievous bodily harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

He remains in custody and when his matter was mentioned briefly before Lismore District Court last week, a trial date of October 8 was confirmed.

The trial has been estimated to run for about four days.

Mr Knights, who has been in custody since his December, 2017 arrest, made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

The charges relate to his alleged publication of a 40-minute video urging people to ambush and kill police officers.