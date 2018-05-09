Menu
Kyogle man Keith Knights faces charges at Lismore court.
Crime

Man accused of inciting cop killing now wants $5m from them

Liana Turner
by
9th May 2018 12:00 AM
A KYOGLE man accused of urging people to "ambush and kill” police has asked for acquittal and $5million.

Keith Knights, 37, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre yesterday.

Mr Knights has been in custody since December last year after being charged with soliciting to murder and sending a document threatening death or grievous bodily harm.

The charges were laid as the result of a 40-minute video he allegedly posted on social media.

The court heard one of Mr Knights' charges may be withdrawn and replaced with another charge, or charges, at a later date.

Defence solicitor Rachael Thomas said Mr Knights wished to read a statement to the court, which Magistrate David Heilpern granted after some consideration.

Ms Thomas said her client had phoned her earlier in the day to discuss the contents of his statement, and confirmed it would not echo previous comments.

Mr Knights urged Mr Heilpern to drop all charges against him and order NSW Police pay him $1 million for each month he had spent in custody.

He said the charges against him were "without merit”, based on "fabricated evidence” and claimed there had been "false and misleading statements made by NSW Police and associates”.

He asked to be "immediately released from custody”, for his criminal record to be "wiped” and to be made a "protected person”.

He also asked for $5 million in compensation.

Mr Heilpern replied he did not have the power to do this, but said this would be a matter for his legal representative and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter will return to court on May 22 for a formal prosecution submission on any changes to Mr Knights' charges. The matter will also be back before the court on June 19.

Lismore Northern Star

