23°
News

Man accused of holding woman hostage remains in custody

Hostage situation at Hotel Cecil in Casino, Barker St where a man held a female bar staff at knifepoint. Resolved safely by police at 12.53pm Wednesday, May 24.
Hostage situation at Hotel Cecil in Casino, Barker St where a man held a female bar staff at knifepoint. Resolved safely by police at 12.53pm Wednesday, May 24. Susanna Freymark
Hamish Broome
by

A MAN who held a woman at knifepoint in a dramatic standoff with police at Casino's Hotel Cecil will be committed for trial or sentence in the Lismore District Court.

Tabulam man Audley Jack Walker, 50, has yet to enter pleas to several charges of assault and kidnapping over the incident on May 24 this year.

Walker allegedly assaulted a man outside the popular pub between 10am and 1pm before detaining a female staff member while brandishing two steak knives.

He remained holed-up in the venue for several minutes after police were called.

During his dramatic arrest, police were forced to use a taser after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Walker was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, take/detain person to obtain advantage, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, assaulting a police officer, and false imprisonment.

Walker's legal representative from the Aboriginal Legal Service has previously requested an "urgent" psychiatric report on the accused.

He remains in custody on remand.

The matter appeared before Lismore Local Court this week where Magistrate R Denes ordered it proceed to sentence or trial on the next occasion.

The matter was adjourned to November 7 to return in Lismore Local Court.

Topics:  audley jack walker casino hostage taker hotel cecil northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
REVEALED: Our 10 most storm-affected towns

REVEALED: Our 10 most storm-affected towns

FIND out whether your home is in one of the hot spots for storms.

Unvaccinated children the target of pilot program

Child vaccination rates have increased slightly in Byron Shire, which has one of the worst in the country.

Trial part of plan to continue boosting immunisation rates

MATHS HSC: Are you smarter than a Year 12 kid?

The HSC maths exam is in progress.

Can you answer questions in the HSC maths exam?

Hail hits areas around Lismore

Belinda Scott took this photo of storm clouds at Casino.

The skies have gone dark and thunder is pounding the heavens

Local Partners