Man accused of having 249 images of kids on phone

Solomon Canuto, 29, is facing charges he possessed and disseminated child abuse material and filmed a person without their consent.

A Northern Rivers man will remain in custody as he faces charges over having nearly 250 child abuse images on his phone.

Appearing via video link from Clarence Correctional Centre, Solomon Canuto, 29, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday over allegations he possessed child abuse material on his mobile phone.

In February 2019, NSW Police initiated an investigation after receiving information a man was filming children.

As part of their inquiries, police spoke to Mr Canuto and seized his mobile phone which was examined by the Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police will allege officers found 249 photographs of children in the Northern Rivers community, cartoon images and anime of children in sexual positions and adult pornographic images.

The NSW Police prosecutor told the court the strictly indictable offence of possessing the photos would be referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard Mr Canuto was refused bail two weeks ago after he was arrested for failing to meet reporting obligations.

He remains bail refused and will have his matter next mentioned in Lismore Local Court on April 28.