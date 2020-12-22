Menu
Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
News

Man accused of growing $22M cannabis crop to apply for bail

Aisling Brennan
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
ONE of the four Vietnamese men allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore will apply for bail next week.

Trong Tung Tran, Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

It is alleged the four men were involved in the large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

 

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $21.6 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

The plants seized were located inside 20 industrial grow houses - each equivalent to the size of an Olympic swimming pool, according to police.

Mr Tran's solicitor told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday his client, who is yet to enter a plea will be lodging a bail application expected to be heard on December 22.

He said both legal parties were "close to settling" discussions but there were "some issues with facts".

The other three men will have their matters next mentioned in Lismore Local Court on January 27, after the case conference finalised the agreed facts.

drug bust lismore local court northern rivers crime
