A man accused of child grooming has appeared before court in Lismore.
A man accused of child grooming has appeared before court in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
Man accused of grooming child for sex

Liana Turner
9th Jul 2018 11:45 AM
A MAN accused of child grooming will return to court later this month.

Arsalan Rasheed Qureshi, 27, appeared before court in Lismore on Saturday after being charged with using a carriage service to groom a child under 16 years for sex.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they began investigations into Mr Qureshi based on information provided to them by Task Force Argos.

They will allege Mr Qureshi engaged in email conversations with a minor.

They allegedly exchanged images during this time.

The accused was arrested and interviewed when he attended Lismore Police Station about 9am on Friday.

He was then charged and remanded in custody.

Mr Qureshi did not enter a plea when he faced court on Saturday and he was again refused bail.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on July 17.

He is expected to appear via video link from custody.

