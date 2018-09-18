Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

Llan Anthony will face trial before Lismore Local Court this Friday.

A MAN accused of filming people on public toilets without their permission will face a trial this week.

Numulgi Llan Anthony, 44, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court for a pre-trial mention this morning.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all of his charges, which include committing an act of indecency, three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent and two counts of behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

Numulgi hobby farmer Llan Anthony is accused of filming people without their permission at this Lismore public toilet. Marc Stapelberg

Defence solicitor Eddie Lloyd appeared in court for a brief pre-trial mention, in which the parties discussed access to documents relating to his charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the matter was listed for a hearing this Friday.

"There is some material produced," Mr Heilpern said.

"That is from NSW Police."

Mr Heilpern granted the defence access to the documents.

Mr Anthony remains on bail.