Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Man accused of fatal Nimbin hit-and-run makes plea offer

Aisling Brennan
25th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
THE man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin has made a plea offer but a disagreement over facts continues to delay court proceedings.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen with his car in Nimbin in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured her 63-year-old partner before leaving the scene.

The 32-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

The Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday he had received a plea offer from Mr Knight but negotiations over the facts of the case were ongoing.

While Mr Knight has made a plea offer to the DPP, he is yet to lodge any formal pleas to his charges.

The matter was adjourned to July 15 in the Lismore Local Court.

