Man accused of fatal crash may apply to vary bail conditions

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court. Aisling Brennan

A BRIEF of evidence has now been served in the case against a Casino man accused of causing a fatal January 1 crash.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday supported by members of his family.

Also present in court were loved ones of Jayden Hogan, who was killed in the New Year's Day crash Mr Grimston is accused of causing.

Police will allege Mr Hogan was Mr Grimston's front-seat passenger in the crash, which occurred after their car, which was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino about 2.45am, left the road and struck an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

The car rolled and Mr Hogan became trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

Mr Grimston is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding by more than 45km/h, causing bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, speeding by more than 45km/h and failing to provide particulars to police.

Mr Grimston's solicitor, Peter Comerford, initially raised the idea of applying to amend his client's bail conditions.

"I have spoken to the officer-in-charge and he has indicated he has no objections to the changes sought,” Mr Comerford said.

But police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said he wasn't aware of the application.

"There's a family member or members of the victim before the court and I'm not sure if they've been consulted,” he said.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich stood the case down for a brief time, but Mr Gradisnik later told the court there may be a future application to vary Mr Grimston's bail, "after requisite representations”.

Mr Mijovich adjourned the matter to November 16.

Mr Grimston remains on bail and has lodged no formal pleas.