Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man in front of computer. Dark night room with smoke
Man in front of computer. Dark night room with smoke
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        premium_icon ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        News THE 39-year-old was accused of inciting people to “ambush and kill” police in an explosive Facebook video.

        Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        premium_icon Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        News A PROPOSED expansion for the Living School in Lismore’s CBD has gone on public...

        Pensioner who protected home from fire gets high water bill

        premium_icon Pensioner who protected home from fire gets high water bill

        News THE Wardell man’s efforts to save his home in November cost him $132 extra on his...

        Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        premium_icon Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        News RESCISSION motion for Tuckombil DA based on fear of a challenge in court.