Man accused of DV, firearm offences to be assessed

A LISMORE man charged with assault and weapons offences is to be assessed in a mental health unit.

The 57-year-old accused appeared in an agitated state when he faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link from custody on Monday afternoon.

He had been arrested on Sunday and charged with six offences including common assault and a range of charges related to his the alleged possession of a shotgun and ammunition at a Newrybar address.

He has not yet entered any formal pleas in relation to any of the allegations.

According to court documents, the allegations are of a domestic violence nature.

Defence solicitor Kate Brad asked the court to consider having her client assessed for treatment under the Mental Health Act.

She told the court her client had threatened serious self harm and she cited various "stressors" in his life.

Magistrate Karen Stafford told the man that based on the information before her, he appeared to be mentally ill and she was therefore satisfied it was appropriate for him to be assessed.

She ordered the accused be taken to the mental health unit at Lismore Base Hospital, where he was to be assessed.

If found to be not mentally unwell, the man is to be brought back before the court.