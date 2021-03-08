Man accused of Dunoon shooting remains in custody

A police car was shot at during an incident at Dunoon.

A Northern Rivers man accused of shooting at houses and police officers in Dunoon over the weekend will remain in custody.

Anthony Keith Gifford, 63, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link on Monday.

He’s been charged with four counts of firing a firearm at a dwelling with disregard for safety, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of firing a firearm in or near public place.

Police will allege Mr Gifford, who is a Dunoon resident, fired 15 to 20 shots during a dramatic shooting ordeal over the weekend.

Damage around the houses in Rayward Road, Dunoon, on the night of March 6.

Richmond Police District operatives had been called to Dunoon about 9pm on March 6 following reports of shots fired at a home on Rayward Road.

While route to the scene, police allegedly received reports of more shots fired at two separate homes on Rayward Road, and another on Duncan Road.

While investigating the incidents, police established a perimeter after officers heard more shots fired in the area.

A short time later, shots were allegedly fired at a police vehicle, causing significant damage.

Richmond District Police were allegedly shot at during an incident in Dunoon on March 6.

A female sergeant returned fire in the direction of Mr Gifford, according to police.

During the operation, twelve police officers and six local residents took refuge in a nearby home and other residents instructed to remain in their homes.

Specialist units were deployed to assist in the operation, which included officers attached to the Tactical Response Unit, negotiators, Police Rescue, the Dog Unit and Queensland Pol Air also assisted.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Mr Gifford’s solicitor, Philip Crick, said his client would not be applying for bail at this time.

The court heard the case has been referred to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was adjourned to May 14 for further mention.

Rayward Road, near Dunoon, remained closed on Sunday, after a man went on a shooting rampage against homes and police cars on Saturday night.

Mr Gifford has also been charged with resisting arrest.

It is understood this charge relates to when the man was seeking medical attention at Lismore Base Hospital on March 7 while under police custody.

The court heard this matter has also been referred to the DPP and the NSW Police Prosecutor asked for a two week adjournment.

Mr Gifford will return to Lismore Local Court on the resisting arrest charge on March 22.