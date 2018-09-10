Menu
A man will face court in Lismore charged with a serious domestic assault from early this morning.
Crime

Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

A MAN will face court today charged with a host of domestic violence offences.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police would allege a 21-year-old Lismore man attended a Goonellabah address and began arguing with people at the property about 1.30am today.

Sen Cnst Henderson said the people at the property were known to the man.

"He has pushed a woman to the ground and and dragged her by the hair around the house," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Another person intervened and the accused pushed them through a window, causing three major lacerations and major bleeding."

He said police and paramedics arrives soon afterwards and the 21-year-old was arrested.

"Police had to wrestle him out of the house and again at Lismore Police Station," he said.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and two counts of resisting police.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

domestic violence northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

