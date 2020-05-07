Menu
HAPPY HOUND: Police have charged a Nimbin man with negligent driving and animal cruelty offences after they allege he deliberately drove over family pet Huey. Now Huey is at home, safe and well with his family, enjoying doggy treats he received from local Police.
News

Man accused of deliberately hitting dog, driving off

Alison Paterson
7th May 2020 11:00 AM

POLICE officers have tracked down the person they believe deliberately ran over a beloved family pet and left him injured on the street.

On social media, Richmond Police District said they will allege that on April 21, a Nimbin man deliberately ran over and failed to stop and help a beloved dog, Huey.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Tuntable Falls Rd and Upper Tuntable Falls Rd, Nimbin.

Police said thanks to witnesses who rendered assistance to Huey and provided information, legal proceedings have commenced against the driver for the offences of negligent driving and cruelty to animals.

"Police are pleased to inform the Nimbin community, that Huey survived his injuries however costing his family thousands of dollars in vet bills," the post read.

"Huey is at home, safe and well with his family, enjoying doggie treats he received from local Police."

