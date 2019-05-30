Man accused of dance class rape in court

The street in Kogarah where the attack occurred.

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Kogarah dance hall at knifepoint and allegedly choking her until she was "incapable of resistance" will face a committal hearing for trial.

The matter of Anthony Peter Sampieri appeared briefly in Central Local Court today.

The 55-year-old is charged with more than 80 counts of allegedly harassing or menacing women via phone calls.

Mr Sampieri is also charged with aggravated kidnap, sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old, and two counts of wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent arising from an incident at a Kogarah dance studio last November.

Mr Sampieri did not appear in Central Local Court via video link from Long Bay Correctional Complex, where he is on remand and bail refused, as Magistrate Robert Williams adjourned his case for two weeks until June 13.

Anthony Peter Sampieri arrives at a police station before being charged in November. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

Police allege a seven-year-old girl was locked in the toilet cubicle at the Arena dance hall in the southern Sydney suburb of Kogarah last November for 30 minutes with the accused, who was allegedly naked, armed with knife and filming the incident.

Police allege the parent of another student, Nicola "Nick" Gilio, intervened with local dentist Jeffrey Stack, who engaged in a struggle with the accused, who then allegedly stabbed Mr Gilio in the abdomen and the neck.

Mr Sampieri was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the girl's mother, who allegedly was slashed in a melee in or around the Kogarah dance hall toilet.

The accused is charged with filming himself committing an act of indecency on the seven-year-old for the purpose of producing child abuse material.

The toilet where the young her was allegedly attacked while attending a dance class. Picture: Nine News

Mr Sampieri is also charged with making child abuse material with a child under 14.

Police allege the offences happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on November 15 last year at the dance studio in Kogarah.

Mr Sampieri was taken into custody immediately after the alleged assault, but was treated in hospital for reportedly advanced liver cancer.

Police later charged him with more than 80 counts of making phone calls to harass or menace women between August and November last year.