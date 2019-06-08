Menu
The man will face a hearing before Ballina Local Court later this year. Rodney Stevens
Man accused of damaging DV victim's CCTV to face hearing

Liana Turner
8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A GOONELLABAH man accused of trying to ruin a CCTV system at the home of his domestic violence victim will face a hearing later this year.

The 37-year-old appeared before Ballina Local Court via video link from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Thursday.

The man, who wore his hair in a bun, rested his head against the bench in front of him as details about his upcoming hearing were discussed.

His solicitor, Natasha Wood, lodged a guilty plea on his behalf to one charge of contravening an apprehended domestic violence order the Ballina Shire on April 6 this year.

Ms Wood told the court her client's breach of this order was conceded in that he "accepts he was at the premises”.

He meanwhile pleaded not guilty to seven other charges relating to the same date, including resisting police, stalking or intimidation, destroying or damaging property, break-and-enter and several assault charges.

Police will allege the man damaged gyprock walls and a CCTV system at the home of a woman who had an AVO against him.

He then allegedly assaulted security staff who attended the premises.

The court heard a full police brief of evidence had been served on the defence.

Prosecutor Sgt Kennedy said "some forensic material” had been served but a final statement from a forensic officer was outstanding.

The court heard that forensic material consisted of fingerprint evidence which would be used in relation to the break-and-enter allegation.

Magistrate Karen Stafford set the matter down for a hearing on October 18.

