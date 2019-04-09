Man accused of damaging CCTV aimed at protecting victim

A man has face court charged with trying to damage or destroy his alleged victim's CCTV system.

A DOMESTIC violence offender has faced court after allegedly trying to remove a surveillance system aimed at protecting his victim.

A court order was in place to protect a Uralba woman from the man who'd perpetrated domestic violence against her in the past, but police have alleged that didn't stop the man from visiting her home and trying to remove CCTV that was put in place to protect her.

The 37-year-old wore a high-visibility shirt when he appeared in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

He was refused bail after being charged with three counts of assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, break and enter with intent to steal, resisting or hindering police, stalking or intimidation, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and destroying or damaging property.

Mr Trembath told the court he had difficulties in obtaining clear instructions from his client, but he entered not guilty pleas to all of his charges and applied for him to be released on bail to a Goonellabah address.

He man will also defend a charge of possessing 13 bullets without a licence which date back to January 18.

Police will allege the man visited the woman's home on Saturday and tried to destroy or disable surveillance cameras which the court heard were set up to protect the woman living there from him.

Mr Trembath said his client conceded he was at the home, but had no recollection "in respect to what happened".

The court heard the owner of the property was alerted to the surveillance system being interfered with.

The owner attended the property and allegedly caught the defendant in the act before being assaulted by him.

The defendant allegedly assaulted two other men at the scene and was effectively apprehended in a citizen's arrest until police arrived, the court heard.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Scott, opposed bail, arguing the man would pose an "unacceptable risk of endangering the victim and failing to appear at court" if released.

She said the man has a "history of non-compliance", including breaches of AVOs involving the same woman and that his alleged victim was "fearful".

Magistrate David Heilpern said the man had a "significant prior record".

He noted the allegations would be disputed, but said the man would no doubt face a lengthy prison term if convicted.

"It's the very essence of breaching the AVO by removing the security equipment that's very serious," he said.

He refused bail and the matter will go before Ballina Local Court on June 6.