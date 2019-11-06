Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested on child exploitation charges.
A man has been arrested on child exploitation charges. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man accused of child exploitation arrested at local business

6th Nov 2019 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today accused of online child exploitation.

Police will allege the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit's detectives began engaging with the man online last month.

In court, they will allege the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl when he engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform upon her.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by Strike Force Trawler detectives at a Lismore business about 9.30am today.

Police also executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from a home near Casino.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the Child Exploitation Internet Unit into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children through the internet and telecommunications.

The strike force conducts regular covert online investigations.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

child exploitation lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district strike force trawler
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCAMMER: Man claiming to collect money for fire victims

        premium_icon SCAMMER: Man claiming to collect money for fire victims

        Crime THERE have been reports of a scammer going door-to-door, saying he is collecting money for Rappville fire victims.

        Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        premium_icon Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        News Young man's name has finally been added to his hometown war memorial

        'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        premium_icon 'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        News Tempers flared at Lismore City Council's briefing

        Plan to increase building heights in part of Byron Bay

        premium_icon Plan to increase building heights in part of Byron Bay

        News Height increases for one section of the CBD are planned.