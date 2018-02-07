Menu
Man accused of child exploitation appears in court

One of two men arrested as part of a covert investigation into online child exploitation faced Lismore Local Court yesterday.
Claudia Jambor
by

STRICT bail conditions have been varied for an Alstonville man who was arrested as part of an on-going online investigation into child exploitation by the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Brendan James Hill was arrested by detectives at an Alstonville business last month and charged with using a carriage service to groom a person under 16-years-old for sexual activity.　

Police allege the 31-year-old believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl, that he made numerous sexually explicit comments regarding the child, and he sent the supposed child abuse material.

He was excused from appearing at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, represented by his lawyer Rachel Thomas.

Ms Thomas requested bail be varied to allow him to report to Ballina police Station instead of Lismore police station.

She told Lismore Local Court that Mr Hill's mother, who he relies on for transport, volunteers and runs errands regularly in Ballina.

Commonwealth prosecutor Eleanor Hobba asked for a six week adjournment to serve a brief of evidence.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted the bail variation and ruled the brief would be served by March 20.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on April 3.

