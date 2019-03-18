Man accused of child abuse still on bail after pleas lodged

A NORTHERN Rivers man has pleaded guilty to three of four child-related charges against him.

The 59-year-old Ballina Shire man was excused from attending Ballina Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Thursday.

Solicitor Naomi Carter entered pleas of guilty on the man's behalf to charges of intentionally inciting a child to engage in a sexual act, using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person and possessing child abuse material.

The man has entered no formal plea for a charge of procuring a child under 14 for an unlawful sexual activity.

Ms Carter told the court there was an issue of details around this allegation.

"It's not clear, in the indictment, as to the specificity," Ms Carter said.

Court documents indicate all charges except the one relating to child abuse material related to the same 12-year-old alleged victim.

Police have alleged the offences which the man has pleaded guilty to occurred between December last year and February this year.

The court heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had elected to handle the matter.

A full police brief is due to be filed by April 11.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to May 9.

The defendant, who cannot be named, remains on strict conditional bail, under which he is prohibited from accessing the internet, social media, and not allowed to have contact with children under 16 years of age.