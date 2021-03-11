Man accused of cathedral fire back in court

The NSW Police need more time to finalise paperwork before proceeding with a case against a man accused of causing significant damage to a Lismore Cathedral, a cour thas heard.

Stephen Anthony Luke, 45, is accused of carrying out a week-long crime spree across NSW in September, which involved allegedly setting fire to two churches and stealing money and cars from victims.

According to court documents tendered to Lismore Local Court, Mr Luke’s crime spree started in Griffith where he allegedly threatened a 20-year-old woman in a car park with a knife before demanding she give him the car keys on September 14.

He then allegedly fled the area in her Volkswagen Polo, along with her handbag containing personal items.

Stephen Luke.

Police will allege Mr Luke then approached a 23-year-old woman outside a shopping centre at Hornsby, where he threatened her with a large knife.

He allegedly demanded she hand over her cash, but she was able to flee without handing over any of her possessions.

Then, according to the timeline outlined in court documents, Mr Luke allegedly set the fire to garden plants and irrigation plumbing pipes a the Hillsong property in Norwest, causing about $2000 worth of damage, and painted a building wall without consent on September 16.

He then allegedly travelled to Lismore, where he set fire to St Carthage’s Cathedral in Lismore on September 18.

Multiple fire crews were called to the cathedral and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Mr Luke was later arrested on September 19 on Magellan St, Lismore.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews at the scene of the fire at St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.

According to court documents, a taser was used to subdue Mr Luke after he allegedly threatened officers with a large knife.

He was charged with damaging more than $15,000 worth of property with fire, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, two counts of assault with intent to rob armed with an offensive weapon, armed robbery using with offensive weapon, two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and larceny.

The NSW Police Prosecutor told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday that three of the four matters involving Mr Luke were ready to proceed.

Clean-up and assessment of the damage is under way at St Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore, after a fire.

However, he asked for all four matters to be adjourned to keep them all together and make it easier for the overall court proceedings of the case.

“One matter is still not compliant,” the police prosecutor said.

Mr Luke, who remains in custody at Clarence Correctional Centre, will appear at Lismore Local Court on April 14 for further mention.