Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

A man remains in custody accused of breaking into a high school and setting it alight.

A man remains in custody accused of breaking into a high school and setting it alight. Marc Stapelberg

THE lawyer representing an alleged school arsonist says he will have clashes between busy courthouses when the matter is next heard.

Casino man Aden Newman, 23, remains in custody charged an alleged break-in and subsequent destructive fire at Casino High School in the early hours of Friday, September 7 last year.

Mr Newman has lodged no formal pleas to his charges of break and enter in company, conspiracy to commit an offence (break and enter and steal), tampering with evidence with intent to mislead, damaging property by fire and four counts of acting or making an omission intending to pervert the course of justice.

Police will allege Mr Newman broke into the school's administration building and stole a wheelbarrow, electric tools and other items before destroying that building, the sports shed, canteen, change rooms, basketball court and all property within those areas with fire.

He allegedly made fraudulent calls to Crime Stoppers about the incident later that morning, then about 4pm.

He allegedly then approached two people in February this year to urge them to give false statements or change their statements to police in relation to the incident.

Before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, Mr Newman's solicitor, Vince Boss, said his client was not required to appear via video link from custody.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court he'd been asked to seek a four week adjournment.

When the matter was set down to July 10, Mr Boss told the court there would be ongoing issues with clashing busy list days at Lismore and Ballina Local Courts.

"I'll just note for the record I've got multiple matters on at Ballina,” he said.

The clash was something Mr Boss, who represents defendants across several of the region's courts like many other Northern Rivers solicitors, has raised numerous times before the court recently.

Magistrate David Heilpern said a similar issue arose once a month between the Kyogle and Casino courts.

"I think it's time to employ someone to assist you, Mr Boss,” he said.

Mr Boss replied: "I'm just going to have to buy a quicker bike”.

Mr Boss did not apply for bail on Mr Newman's behalf and it was formally refused.

The court is expected to review the status of a police brief of evidence when the matter returns to court in July.