Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces new charges

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.

The 81-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when he arrived at Sydney International Airport on a flight from the Philippines on October 19.

He had reportedly been living in the Philippines for some time, making it almost impossible for NSW Police to extradite him due to his remoteness.

Following an extensive six-year investigation as part of Strike Force Kruseana, Richmond Police District officers allege that the man sexually and indecently assaulted two teenage boys who were in his care in the Mullumbimby area between 1980 and 1983.

It is alleged the man, who offered respite care outside of a boys' home in the Lismore area, 'enticed' two teen victims by engaging them in activities related to fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear.

The man has been charged with 23 offences, including 13 counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of common assault, two counts of buggery, attempted buggery, procuring an indecent act with male, sexual assault and indecent act of a person between the ages of 14 and 16 and two counts of sexual assault and committing an act of indecency.

The NSW Police prosecutor requested a four-week adjournment after "fresh charges" were now before the court and he had not been given instructions on how to proceed.

The man's solicitor, Rod Behan, said the "fresh charges were served on us yesterday" and did not object to the adjournment.

There was no application for bail and bail was formally refused.

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter until February 12 where a brief is to be served.