Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Generic photo of hockey stick and ball during Hockeyroos training at the Perth Hockey Stadium, in Olympic preview of Road the Athens for 2004 Games.

Generic photo of hockey stick and ball during Hockeyroos training at the Perth Hockey Stadium, in Olympic preview of Road the Athens for 2004 Games.

A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It’s understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.