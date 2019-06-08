Man accused of bringing drugs, weapons to court refused bail

A man has been accused of taking weapons and drugs to Ballina Local Court.

A BALLINA man who allegedly took knives, a Taser-like device and drugs to court has been remanded in custody.

Clay Clancy Viking Widdows, 25, was due to face Ballina Local Court on charges of drug possession, possessing a knife in a public place and property offences on Thursday.

But police will allege he turned up to court with weapons, drugs and $1500 cash.

He was then charged with weapon, drug and property offences.

He went before Ballina Local Court on Friday and was again refused bail.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to June 20 and Mr Widdows is due to appear via video link on that day.