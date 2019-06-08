Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been accused of taking weapons and drugs to Ballina Local Court.
A man has been accused of taking weapons and drugs to Ballina Local Court. Rodney Stevens
Crime

Man accused of bringing drugs, weapons to court refused bail

Liana Turner
by
8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man who allegedly took knives, a Taser-like device and drugs to court has been remanded in custody.

Clay Clancy Viking Widdows, 25, was due to face Ballina Local Court on charges of drug possession, possessing a knife in a public place and property offences on Thursday.

But police will allege he turned up to court with weapons, drugs and $1500 cash.

He was then charged with weapon, drug and property offences.

He went before Ballina Local Court on Friday and was again refused bail.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to June 20 and Mr Widdows is due to appear via video link on that day.

ballina local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    premium_icon 'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    News A WARNING to all drivers ahead of the long-weekend to drive safe to avoid further accidents.

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    premium_icon Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    Business Authorities are keeping deadly disease out of the country

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    premium_icon What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    Technology By 2056, two-thirds of us will live within 2km of a centre

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    News 16 teams competed at Lismore's Albert Park complex

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM