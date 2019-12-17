Man accused of biting police officer’s ear applies for bail

A man accused of biting a police officer on the ear causing significant injury is expected to apply for bail this week.

A MAN accused of biting a police officer on the ear causing significant injury is expected to apply for bail this week.

James Millington, 40, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting a security guard and police officers.

Richmond Police District will allege Mr Millington was approached by an off-duty senior constable after he was observed being heavily intoxicated and pushing patrons while acting inappropriately on the dancefloor of a licensed premises on Keen St, Lismore.

The senior constable approached Mr Millington and asked him to stop but he allegedly continued his inappropriate behaviour.

The senior constable alerted the private security guard at the premises who approached Mr Millington.

Police will allege he then assaulted the 71-year-old security guard by punching him in the mouth.

The senior constable and other officers went to the aid of the security guard.

At that time, Mr Millington then allegedly placed the senior constable in a headlock and bit the top of his ear, causing a significant injury.

The injured police officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Mr Millington was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, intimidating police, resisting police, assaulting police and destroying or damaging property.

Mr Millington’s solicitor, Tracey Randall, told Lismore Local Court on Monday her client had not applied for bail but intended to file an application by Wednesday.

She said she needed to view the CCTV footage of the alleged incident before she could make the bail application.

Ms Randall also asked the court if her client could continue to receive necessary “medical attention” following the alleged assault on Saturday.

Mr Millington had undergone a cat-scan following the alleged incident.

“He still has injury to his ribs, and he hasn’t received his medication either,” Ms Randall said.

Mr Millington is expected to return to Lismore Local Court on December 18 via audio visual link for a possible bail application.