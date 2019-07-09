Man accused of biting police 5 years ago extradited to NSW

A man will face court tomorrow after being extradited from Queensland over an alleged 2014 assault on police.

A MAN has been refused bail after being extradited from Queensland over an alleged 2014 assault on police.

Police will allege they attended a Stoney Chute address on October 4, 2014, to help ambulance officers treat the man, who was 24 at the time.

As police helped to move him to an ambulance he allegedly lashed out, biting one of them.

He was then charged with assaulting police but after being granted bail, he failed to turn up in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The accused, now 29, was arrested by Queensland Police in Southport last week.

NSW Police applied for his extradition on Monday.

He has since been extradited on the original allegation as well as further charges of assaulting police, resisting police, failing to appear in court, destroying property, larceny, two counts of assault, stalking, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and obtaining property by deception.

The additional allegations relate to alleged offending between 2014 and 2015.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer has warned crossing the border was no "get out of jail free card”.

"If you have a warrant it is not going to go away just because you crossed the border,” he said.

"You can expect to be held for a few days in a cell then brought back in handcuffs.

"If you have a warrant, the best course of action you can take is to hand yourself in to your nearest police station without delay.”