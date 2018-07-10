Man accused of biting cop's penis stays in custody

A man accused of biting police in Byron Bay will be assessed for mental health issues.

A man accused of biting police in Byron Bay will be assessed for mental health issues. Trevor Veale

A MAN accused of biting a police officer on the genitals in Byron Bay will undergo a mental health assessment.

Michael John Haigh, 43, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday represented by defence solicitor Phillip Mulherin.

Mr Haigh has been in custody since the alleged incident on Friday, May 18.

He was charged with two counts of resisting police, two counts of assaulting police, affray, using or attempting to use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and four counts of using intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered Mr Haigh subjected to a mental health assessment at the Concord Hospital mental health facility.

A further court date has not been set, pending the mental health assessment.