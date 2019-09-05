Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

NSW Police established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the deaths of two people in a fatal crash.

A SOUTH Grafton man faced with two murder charges over a fiery crash that killed two bikies last year might face further charges.

James Kevin Cook appeared on Tuesday in Grafton Local Court, where prosecutors applied for an adjournment to allow investigators more time to gather evidence for potential further charges.

Crown prosecutors indicated they might charge the 34-year-old with commercial drug-supply charges and firearm offences.

NSW Police established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the deaths of two people in a fatal crash near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton, in December last year.

Daniel Elliott, 42, a Nomads gang member from Grafton, and his associate, 29-year-old Jared Ward from nearby Tucabia, died at the scene and a 39-year-old woman, who was also in the vehicle, had to be airlifted to the Gold Coast.

Following investigations by the strike force, Mr Cook was arrested and charged with murder in July.

Police allege that during the investigations of the two deaths, strike force investigators identified a significant drug supply syndicate in the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

Mr Cook's matter will next appear in Grafton Local Court on November 5.