Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused in baby's death granted bail

by LAUREN ROBERTS
11th Apr 2018 5:35 PM

A MAN charged with the manslaughter and sexual assault of a five-month-old baby has been granted bail in Alice Springs.

On Wednesday, Judge Greg Borchers granted the man bail on the conditions that he surrendered his passport, stayed in Alice Springs, was fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and paid a $5000 surety.

The charges relate to the death of baby Michael Smedley in Alice Springs on July 26, 2012 and were laid last week following a coronial inquest held on December 12, 2016.

In January 2017, Coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Michaelâ€™s death may have been the result of a criminal offence and referred it back to police for investigation.

Michael was five months old when he died of serious brain injuries while in the care of a family friend and her then-boyfriend.

He died after being taken off life support the same afternoon he was found â€œnot breathing and limpâ€? in his cot.

child abuse editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    Lismore bottle shop to close after 18 years

    Lismore bottle shop to close after 18 years

    Business THE pub will also undergo major renovations to make it more modern.

    Police appeal for CCTV after car stolen and burnt out

    Police appeal for CCTV after car stolen and burnt out

    Crime Police have urged anyone with information to come forward

    Child sex abuse claims against PM dept employee

    premium_icon Child sex abuse claims against PM dept employee

    Crime A government employee has been arrested for child sex offences

    Truth comes out on Casino saleyard cattle deaths

    Truth comes out on Casino saleyard cattle deaths

    Council News Testing has showed the saleyards were not to blame for cattle deaths

    Local Partners