Aydin Christopher Brown is facing serious charges, including that of attempted murder, over a 2017 incident at Kunghur.
Crime

Man accused of attempted murder retains bail

Adam Daunt
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
A man charged with attempted murder has retained his bail after appearing at Lismore District Court.

Previously, Aydin Brown had failed to appear at his last court appearance which had placed his bail at risk of being revoked.

Judge Jeffery McLennan told Mr Brown on Friday that he was “gratified” to see Mr Brown attend the hearing ahead of his trial.

Judge McLennan said Mr Brown was fortunate to have a solicitor which he regarded as a “safe pair of hands”.

The case will reappear in District Court on January 29 for a progress update as the accused prepares for trial.

Mr Brown, 31, is facing trial alongside his co-accused Mark Gary Brown, 30, for the attempted murder of Benn Peterson in July 2017.

It is alleged Mr Peterson was bashed and set on fire near on Kyogle Rd, Kunghur, near Uki, by the two men.

Police will also allege the pair kidnapped Phillip Green on the same day.

Both men are each expected to defend one charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder and taking or detaining a person in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.

The joint trial is expected to commence on February 8 in Lismore District Court.

lismore court house lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

