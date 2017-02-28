Man accused of assaulting, threatening police with machete

A BALLINA man has been charged after allegedly assaulting police and threatening them with a machete.

Police will allege that on Friday night they attended an address in Ballina to arrest the 26-year-old in relation to two assaults.

The 26-year-old slammed the door closed on police then threatened to assault them with a machete.

Police managed to force the door open and in the ensuing wrestle the 26-year-old was sprayed with Capsicum Spray.

He was placed under arrest and continued to fight police.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with eight offences: two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault and one count each of affray, breach AVO, assault police and resist police.

He was bail refused and will appear in Grafton Local Court.