A man has faced court charged with indecently assaulting a child.
Crime

Man accused of assaulting child refused bail

Liana Turner
by
3rd Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has faced court charged with grooming and indecently assaulting a child.

Dressed in a pale T-shirt, the man appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Friday.

The defendant sat first with his hands behind his head, then with his head bowed as he listened to proceedings.

The man's solicitor, David Mulligan, made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

The court heard the accused was already facing a host of other charges, including some which will soon be subject to a hearing.

Mr Heilpern said the fresh charges, relating to alleged offences against a child under 10, had been referred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP will consider whether or not they will handle the case.

Mr Heilpern said some of the man's charges were listed for a hearing on February 8.

He formally revoked the man's bail on his older charges.

The court heard the accused could make an application for bail when he returns to the court in person on February 8.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

