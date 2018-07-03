Man accused hitting victim with baseball bat
A CASINO man has been charged with assault and other charges after an incident in June.
Police will allege the 21-year-old attended an address of a person known to him in Casino on June 17.
He allegedly hit an occupant of the home with a baseball bat and smashed property.
Nimbin police made covert observations of the 21-year-old acting in a suspicious manner in the Nimbin CBD ten days later.
When police approached him, he fled and a foot pursuit began.
Police arrested the 21-year-old and when they searched him, they found cannabis and $3250 in cash.
He was charged with destroying or damaging property, breaching an apprehended violence order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a prohibited drug and goods in custody.
He was initially refused bail but later released to face Lismore Local Court in August.