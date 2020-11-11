Man abuses parents in 37 calls over 6 hours, court hears

A 36-YEAR-old North Coast man allegedly rang his parents more than 35 times to abuse and threaten to kill them after they refused to give him money.

In police facts tendered to Tweed Heads Local Court, it was alleged the man, who was not named to protect his victims, harassed his parents with about 37 phone calls between 10am and 3.44pm on Sunday.

It was alleged the Tweed Heads man left abusive voicemails when they left the phone off the hook in an effort to stop the calls which demanded money.

The man allegedly threatened to burn down his parent's house, kill them and destroy a china cabinet which held sentimental value.

At 3.45pm, it was alleged he also rang the Men's Health Line, who in turn called Triple 0, after the man told them he was waiting until his scooter was charged so he could go to his parents Kingscliff home, burn it down.

He allegedly told the helpline operator he planned to follow through on his threats at 9pm that night due to abuse when he was younger.

At 4.10pm police attended his house and the man allegedly confirmed he had said those things to the mental health line.

When he was taken to the Tweed hospital, the man allegedly said he was feeling depressed and suicidal due to issues with the National Disability Insurance Scheme and issues with his girlfriend.

The man appeared by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station to apply for bail on Monday.

He faced a single charge of stalk intimidate.

Police prosecutor Val Short opposed bail and cited other domestic violence incidents on his record to argue there was an unacceptable risk of further offences towards the victim.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said the man suffered from significant mental health issues, his parents were supportive of him and this alleged offending happened after he had stopped taking his medication.

"In the past year, he has had four admissions into the Currumbin (mental health) clinic," Mr Gallagher said.

He said his client would comply with strict bail conditions including not consuming drugs or alcohol and immediately seeking mental health help after being released.

Mr Gallagher foreshadowed section 32 application in the future to dismiss the charges due to mental illness.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted bail.

The case will return to court on January 27.

*If this reporting has raised any issues for you please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 for 24 hours crisis counselling.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.