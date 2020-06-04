Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
News

Man, 93, airlifted to hospital after fall

Alison Paterson
4th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been rescued after he fell and injured his head while at home alone.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been initially tasked to a possible jet ski rider in trouble off the coast at Evans Head.

"An extensive search was conducted but nothing has been located," he said.

"Then the helicopter was re-tasked at 7.30pm to a property at Urbenville where a 93-year-old man had suffered a severe laceration to his head in a fall at his residence.

Mr Nickisson said NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient.

"He was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Judge slams man who was too lazy to lodge appeal

        premium_icon Judge slams man who was too lazy to lodge appeal

        News THE man's "tardiness" cost him the chance to appeal his conviction for possessing stolen goods and trespassing.

        What’s in store for Northern NSW this winter

        premium_icon What’s in store for Northern NSW this winter

        News It could be warmer and wetter than average, says BoM

        Alstonville herbalist goes global

        premium_icon Alstonville herbalist goes global

        News HER custom-made products are getting plenty of attention overseas.

        Have your say on new Ballina beach name

        premium_icon Have your say on new Ballina beach name

        News There have been 62 different name suggestions so far