Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Crime

Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

Liana Boss
17th Jan 2021 3:43 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will face court on Monday after police allegedly found a commercial quantity of cannabis in his vehicle.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Police District said they pulled the 76-year-old over for the purpose of a random breath test on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale about 2.15am on Saturday.

"During this interaction and conversations with the 76-year-old male driver, police informed him that his vehicle would be searched for any prohibited drugs," police said.

Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

"As a result of the search, police located eight garbage bags containing 75 cryovac bags containing what police allege is cannabis in the boot of the motor vehicle."

Police will allege a total of 36kg of cannabis was seized.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and was refused bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

byron bay local court byron crime cannabis northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Bay mansion loses one level after complaints

        Premium Content Byron Bay mansion loses one level after complaints

        News Being uber-wealthy doesn’t mean you get to build whatever you want in Byron Bay. Just ask business mogul Scott Didier.

        Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

        Premium Content Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

        Crime Police were called to the Lismore property on Saturday afternoon.

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police have sought to identify a man who may be able to assist them

        Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Crime Group charged with involvement in drug supply in the Byron region