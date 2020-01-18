Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Crime

Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

17th Jan 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information about crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina drinking hole to close after 30 years

        premium_icon Ballina drinking hole to close after 30 years

        News IT’S the end of an era for this club, unable to compete with licensed venues nearby.

        New-look motel brings the colours of Havana to North Coast

        premium_icon New-look motel brings the colours of Havana to North Coast

        News BALLINA’S Cubana Motel opened in December with a retro look after three months of...

        Ballina boys set to kick goals in Germany

        premium_icon Ballina boys set to kick goals in Germany

        Sport TWO talented soccer players have put in the hard yards and are taking up 12-month...

        Cronin edges closer to cricket comeback

        premium_icon Cronin edges closer to cricket comeback

        Sport FAST bowler Oliver Cronin will soon return from a broken thumb in FNC LJ Hooker...